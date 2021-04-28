Motor racing-Canadian GP cancelled for second year in a row, Turkey returns
The Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions, with Turkey replacing it on the calendar on June 13, Formula One said on Wednesday. The race had been scheduled for the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on the weekend after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
Formula One said it had extended Montreal's contract by two years to take into account the cancellations, securing the race until 2031. Turkey's Istanbul circuit will be logistically convenient for air freight coming from Baku and was brought in last year also at short notice to bolster a calendar ravaged by the pandemic.
