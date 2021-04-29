Left Menu

Soccer-Man City showed true identity in second half against PSG - Guardiola

Manchester City's 2-1 comeback win at Paris St Germain on Wednesday was down to the team eventually showing their personality after a timid first half, coach Pep Guardiola said. The visitors fell behind in their Champions League semi-final first leg after 15 minutes when Marquinhos headed home from Angel Di Maria's corner.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 03:28 IST
Soccer-Man City showed true identity in second half against PSG - Guardiola
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City's 2-1 comeback win at Paris St Germain on Wednesday was down to the team eventually showing their personality after a timid first half, coach Pep Guardiola said.

The visitors fell behind in their Champions League semi-final first leg after 15 minutes when Marquinhos headed home from Angel Di Maria's corner. PSG looked sharp and focused, but lost control of the game to a transformed City side after the break, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scoring second-half goals to earn City their 18th consecutive away win in all competitions.

With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe threatening to punish them on the counter, however, City took a cautious approach in the first half, and Guardiola said he did not blame them for it. "They're a team who are able to do whatever they want because they have the quality, so that's why you play a bit cautious. You cannot win the qualification in the first leg, but you can lose it in the first leg," he told a news conference.

"I told them 'I understand you guys, I was a player myself. If you lose you lose but you have to try to play our game. What is our identity as a team without the ball and with the ball'?" The City players showed they got the message as they played with more intent after the interval.

"We were more aggressive in our game. In the first 45 minutes we played not to lose the ball but with no intention to break the lines," Guardiola explained. "The second half was better in every way, our football was better."

Despite the advantage they carry into the second leg, Guardiola is well aware that City will need to be at the top of their game again next Tuesday. "We know that anything can happen in the second leg," Guardiola said.

De Bruyne said there would be moments in the second leg when City would suffer. "We know how good they are you have to set your mind on the fact you're going to work hard for the team and that's gonna happen in the second game also," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

UN agency says UK to cut 85% in aid to UN family planning programme

The United Kingdom aims to cut about 85 in aid to a United Nations family planning programme in the worlds poorest nations, the U.N. sexual and reproductive health agency UNFPA said late on Wednesday, describing the step as devastating. An ...

Brazil nears 400,000 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil is on the verge of registering 400,000 coronavirus deaths this week, after the Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 3,163 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 398,185. Brazil is quickly catching up wi...

EBay forecasts profit below estimates on stiff competition, shares fall

EBay Incs second-quarter profit forecast came in below market expectations as it faces fierce competition from bigger rivals including Amazon.com Inc for a slice of the pandemic-led online shopping boom, sending its shares down 6.While the ...

EBay forecasts profit below estimates on stiff competition, shares fall

EBay Incs second-quarter profit forecast came in below market expectations as it faces fierce competition from bigger rivals including Amazon.com Inc for a slice of the pandemic-led online shopping boom, sending its shares down 6.While the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021