Monty Panesar Joins AllStars Trader to Give Unique IPL 2021 Insights

Mumbai, India & London, United Kingdom – Business Wire India Spin bowling legend and ex-England test cricketer, Monty Panesar has become the brand ambassador for AllStars Trader, the world’s first company to put a tradable value on human success. Monty will combine his cricket knowledge and expertise with the state-of-the-art AllStar ADRIX™ data indices, which provide real time analysis of sports stars performance, to give a unique commentary on this year’s Indian Premier League.

Monty commented: “It should come as no surprise that in the world of sports analysis, Artificial Intelligence, algorithms, mathematics, and Big Data can now give us new insights into expected performance and results. So, with AllStars Trader we are bringing together my experience as a player with the ADRIX data to give an exciting new perspective on the world’s most important cricket tournament.” Monty will be posting daily updates on the Allstars social media channels as well as to his many followers. The updates, called 'Monty’s IPL Spin' will be free for anyone who wants to watch them and will run through to the end of the IPL.

AllStars Trader CEO, Marc Aspinall believes Monty is the perfect person to start using ADRIX data: “The IPL20 matches are fast and dramatic, and our real-time data moves as runs are hit, wickets taken, or catches dropped. We have world leading analytics so combining these with a world class cricket commentor gives fans unrivalled match reviews.” To celebrate the IPL2021 AllStars Trader is running a free to enter Cricket Competition which allows anyone to trade ADRIX cricketer stocks, as recognised financial products, buying and selling with virtual money, to try and win great prizes.

Monty’s IPL Spin will be launched on Monday 26th April and run through to the final IPL match on the 30th May 2021.

