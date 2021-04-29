MCA defers T20 Mumbai League

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday decided to defer the third edition of its T20 league in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

''In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and keeping in mind the safety and interests of all the stakeholders involved, the Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to defer the conduct of the 3rd edition of the T20 Mumbai League till further notice,'' MCA said in a media release.

T20 Mumbai League Governing Council chairman Milind Narvekar in a separate tweet stated that the decision was taken to reduce the load on the authorities.

''Given the current situation, President Vijay Patil Ji and I, in my capacity as the Chairman, have decided not to conduct the T20 Mumbai League till further notice. ''This is our way to reduce the load on the machinery and also making sure everyone is safe,'' tweeted Narvekar.

The first and second edition of the T20 Mumbai League was successfully conducted, while the event did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

