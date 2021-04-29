Left Menu

Motorcycling-Gresini's wife Nadia takes over as MotoGP team boss

Gresini, currently partnering Aprilia, signed a contract with MotoGP rights holders Dorna last year to revert to being an independent outfit. The team competes in all three categories of grand prix racing.

Nadia Padovani has taken over as owner and principal of the Gresini MotoGP team after the death of her husband and founder Fausto in February. Gresini said in a statement on Thursday that Gresini's sons Luca and Lorenzo would play important roles in the team, the former on the sporting side and attending this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

"With the whole family on board to give continuity to the company, Fausto’s secret wish to return to MotoGP as an independent team will become a reality from 2022," Gresini said. Gresini, currently partnering Aprilia, signed a contract with MotoGP rights holders Dorna last year to revert to being an independent outfit.

The team competes in all three categories of grand prix racing. "To have an independent team in the premier class is surely something very demanding, with a team to be built from scratch, but I know everyone in the company is giving their 110% to make his dream come true," said Padovani.

"We’re currently speaking with several manufacturers and in a matter of few weeks we will reveal the details of our MotoGP project." Gresini, a two times world champion in the 125cc category (now Moto3), died at the age of 60 and two months after contracting COVID-19.

