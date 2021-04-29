Left Menu

UEFA joins social media boycott as protest spreads

A sports' social media boycott was gathering strength on Thursday with several organisations joining England's soccer leagues in a show of solidarity against online abuse. European soccer governing body UEFA said it would join this weekend's boycott, as is England Rugby and British Cycling.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:08 IST
UEFA joins social media boycott as protest spreads

A sports' social media boycott was gathering strength on Thursday with several organisations joining England's soccer leagues in a show of solidarity against online abuse.

European soccer governing body UEFA said it would join this weekend's boycott, as is England Rugby and British Cycling. UEFA said it would stay silent across its platforms, starting at 1500 BST (1600 CEST) on Friday.

Earlier the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said all its social media channels, including England Rugby, Premier 15s, Greene King IPA Championship and GB7s will switch off social media accounts until Monday evening. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said action needed to be taken after a rise in online abuse and hate directed at footballers and those involved with the game.

"There have been abuses both on the pitch and on social media. This is unacceptable and needs to be stopped, with the help of the public and legislative authorities and the social media giants," he said in a statement. "Allowing a culture of hatred to grow with impunity is dangerous, very dangerous, not only for football, but for society as a whole. We've had enough of these cowards who hide behind their anonymity to spew out their noxious ideologies."

England women's rugby captain Sarah Hunter said that while social media has helped bring fans together, online abuse, racism and harassment should not be endured. The campaign has also received backing from Premiership Rugby, English cricket and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), as well as broadcasters BT Sport, Sky Sports and talkSPORT.

British Cycling CEO Brian Facer said his organisation would switch off its social channels this weekend. "Sport should be inclusive, diverse and welcoming, and athletes must be able to engage with the public without being on the receiving end of sustained, pervasive and abhorrent abuse," he said in a statement.

"Equally importantly, the social media companies have a responsibility to be good corporate citizens, and along with other national governing bodies, clubs and individuals, we call on these companies to play their part too." The Professional Darts Corporation and Professional Darts Players' Association are also joining the boycott.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways to airlift 300 tonnes of medical supplies to India free of charge

Qatar Airways on Thursday said it will airlift 300 tonnes of medical items to India on Monday from various global suppliers free of charge.India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are ...

Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews COVID facilities at Lady Hardinge Medical College

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare. Harsh Vardhan today visited the Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi to take a comprehensive review of the COVID facilities available at the hospital and further strengthen these facilit...

Ambuja Cements March-qtr net profit up 65.4 pc to Rs 1,228 cr

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss firm LafargeHolcim, on Thursday reported a 65.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,228.24 crore for the first quarter ended March 2021, helped by volume growth.The company, which follows the J...

CPCL reports standalone 4qtr net at Rs 332.95 cr

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a group company of Indian Oil, has reported standalone net profits at Rs 332.95 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.The city-based company had clocked standalone net loss at Rs 2,388.06 crore durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021