Left Menu

Soccer-Shanghai Shenhua fight back to seal second straight win

Shanghai Shenhua bet Wuhan FC 3-1 after recovering from an early goal by their former defender Stephane M'bia in Suzhou as Choi Kang-hee's side picked up their second win in a row in the Chinese Super League on Thursday. M'bia had given Wuhan the lead with a fifth-minute header but a foul by the Cameroonian defender saw Kim Shin-wook level the scores with a penalty 12 minutes before the interval.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:44 IST
Soccer-Shanghai Shenhua fight back to seal second straight win

Shanghai Shenhua bet Wuhan FC 3-1 after recovering from an early goal by their former defender Stephane M'bia in Suzhou as Choi Kang-hee's side picked up their second win in a row in the Chinese Super League on Thursday.

M'bia had given Wuhan the lead with a fifth-minute header but a foul by the Cameroonian defender saw Kim Shin-wook level the scores with a penalty 12 minutes before the interval. Second-half goals from Peng Xinli and Christian Bassogog earned Shenhua all three points.

The win moves Choi's team to six points from their opening two games and they are level on points at the top of the Group B standings with cross-city rivals Shanghai Port. Port handed Beijing Guoan a 3-1 defeat to leave Slaven Bilic's side bottom of the table as Ricardo Lopes scored two early goals for Ivan Leko's team when they met on Wednesday.

Changchun Yatai are in third spot following Thursday's 0-0 draw with Tianjin Tiger while Hebei FC are fourth after Marcao's late penalty earned a 1-0 win over Dalian Pro on Wednesday. Teams in the 16-team Super League have been split into two groups of eight for the early rounds of the new campaign, with Group A played in Guangzhou and Group B in Suzhou.

The move has been taken to minimise travel around the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI joins network for greening financial system

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday said it has joined the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System NGFS as a member.The central bank joined the NGFS on April 23, 2021. Green finance assumed significance...

Auto sales to remain under pressure, recovery to start from Q2 this fiscal: Emkay Global

Automobile sales are expected to remain under pressure in the near term amid COVID related restrictions in place in several states with recovery expected from the second quarter of the current fiscal, according to research report by Emkay G...

Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic countrys military in a 10 billion-euro USD 12 billion deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircra...

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale, purchase of govt securities next week

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore each on May 6 under open market operations OMOs.The decision was taken after a review of curre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021