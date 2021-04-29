Left Menu

Sorrell says WPP refusal to pay share award is 'petty'

Advertising boss Martin Sorrell described a move by his former company WPP to deny him share awards as petty, motivated by anger and a bit rich, adding that he had left his lawyers to deal with it.

Advertising boss Martin Sorrell described a move by his former company WPP to deny him share awards as petty, motivated by anger and a bit rich, adding that he had left his lawyers to deal with it. WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said in its Annual Report that it would not pay its former CEO Sorrell his share incentive awards due to what it said were leaks of confidential client information to the media.

"It's a bit rich that they're accusing me of leaks, given their own over the last three years," he told Reuters. "They've had to go back several years to try and find an excuse to deny me what's mine. "I’ve left it to my lawyers to deal with."

