Left Menu

KKR score 154/6 against Delhi Capitals

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:20 IST
KKR score 154/6 against Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders made 154 for six against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Opener Shubman Gill regained some form with a 38-ball 43 but KKR slipped to 82 for five before Andrew Russell smashed 45 off 27 balls to take them past the 150-mark at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

For Delhi, the spin duo of Axar Patel (2/32) and Lalit Yadav (2/13) snared two wickets each, while Avesh Khan (1/31) captured one.

Brief Score: Kolkata Knight Riders: 154 for 6 in 20 in overs (Andrew Russell 45, Shubman Gill 43; Lalit Yadav 2/13, Axar Patel 2/32).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Avocado may offer better leukemia treatment, study affirms

A compound in avocados may ultimately offer a route to better leukaemia treatment, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Guelph. The compound targets an enzyme that scientists have identified for the first time as...

Some 11.6 million Americans watched Biden speech to Congress, early data shows

President Joe Bidens address to Congress on Wednesday night attracted an estimated 11.6 million viewers on the four main U.S. broadcast television networks, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings data cited by Deadline Hollywood.The early...

India receives more medical supplies from international community

More medical supplies from the international community arrived in India on Thursday as the country battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic that has stretched its healthcare infrastructure to its limit amid surging cases.Ea...

EU should impose anti-corruption sanctions on Russians, lawmakers say

The European Union should follow Britains example and impose new anti-corruption sanctions on Russians suspected of fraud and graft, the European Parliament said on Thursday in a resolution that reflected hardening attitudes to Moscow.Non-E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021