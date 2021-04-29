KKR score 154/6 against Delhi Capitals

KKR score 154/6 against Delhi CapitalsPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:20 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders made 154 for six against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.
Opener Shubman Gill regained some form with a 38-ball 43 but KKR slipped to 82 for five before Andrew Russell smashed 45 off 27 balls to take them past the 150-mark at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
For Delhi, the spin duo of Axar Patel (2/32) and Lalit Yadav (2/13) snared two wickets each, while Avesh Khan (1/31) captured one.
Brief Score: Kolkata Knight Riders: 154 for 6 in 20 in overs (Andrew Russell 45, Shubman Gill 43; Lalit Yadav 2/13, Axar Patel 2/32).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in Indian Premier League.
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Soccer-Norwich seal Premier League promotion as Brentford, Swansea drop points
IPL 2021: Avesh Khan, Woakes put in some 'hard yards' ahead of Punjab Kings game
UPDATE 4-Soccer-Norwich promoted to Premier League despite defeat as rivals drop points