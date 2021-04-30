Left Menu

Soccer-Villarreal gain narrow edge in chaotic win over Arsenal

A chaotic game took another twist as Villarreal were also reduced to 10 men when former Tottenham Hotspur player Etienne Capoue received a second yellow card. Villarreal, coached by former Arsenal manager and Europe League specialist Unai Emery, maintained their 100% home record in the competition this season.

Villarreal claimed a narrow advantage in their Europa League semi-final against Arsenal with a 2-1 home victory in the first leg on Thursday, although they will feel frustrated at letting the London club off the hook. First-half goals by Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol put the Spanish club in command and it looked bleak for the visitors when Dani Ceballos was sent off just before the hour mark.

Arsenal were rocking and needed keeper Bernd Leno to avoid them slipping further behind but they were thrown a lifeline when Nicolas Pepe converted a 73rd-minute penalty. A chaotic game took another twist as Villarreal were also reduced to 10 men when former Tottenham Hotspur player Etienne Capoue received a second yellow card.

Villarreal, coached by former Arsenal manager and Europe League specialist Unai Emery, maintained their 100% home record in the competition this season. But the tie remains delicately balanced ahead of next week's return in London.

UK's Truss to meet WTO chief seeking to further reform agenda

British trade minister Liz Truss will on Friday press the case for sweeping World Trade Organization WTO reforms aimed at countries who distort trade with state subsidies when she meets the trade bodys new head in Geneva. The meeting will b...

Twitter breaks tech's blockbuster streak, shares fall on tepid outlook

Twitter Inc shares sank 9 in postmarket trading on Thursday as it offered tepid revenue guidance for the second quarter, warned of rising costs and expenses and said user growth could slow as the boost seen during the coronavirus pandemic f...

Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months

Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions. Brazil ...

Gilead HIV, hepatitis C sales dip, shares down 2.6%

Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales of its flagship HIV and hepatitis C drugs, partially offset by sales of COVID-19 antiviral treatm...
