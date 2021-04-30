Left Menu

Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off match rescheduled to May 11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:20 IST
Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off match rescheduled to May 11

Indian club Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off match, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month, has been rescheduled for May 11.

BFC, runners-up in 2016, were earlier scheduled to play on April 28.

They will now travel to Maldvies to take on hosts Club Eagles next month for the group D fixture.

''The sub-committee also agreed to award the Playoff Stage slot to Club Eagles, who will now face India’s JSW Bengaluru FC for a place in the AFC Cup Group D on May 11, 2021 in Maldives,'' Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a press release on Friday.

BFC were earlier drawn to play the winners of the match between six-time Bangladesh Premier League champions Abahani and Maldives' Eagles.

However, a countrywide lockdown and travel restrictions in Bangladesh forced Abahani to withdraw from the tournament.

''Taking into careful consideration the exceptional circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular the lockdown and travel restrictions in Bangladesh, the Sub-Committee decided that Abahani Limited Dhaka are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Cup 2021 and that the situation constituted an event of force majeure.'' The AFC also announced that Myanmar clubs Hantharwady United FC and Shan United FC have withdrawn from the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League, respectively.

''The AFC Competitions Committee noted and acknowledged the challenges as well as the present complexities caused by the state of emergency in Myanmar and decided that the situation constituted an event of force majeure.'' In light of the development, the AFC Competitions Committee has cancelled the Champions League preliminary stage match between Shan United FC and Melbourne City FC.

''To determine the remaining slots for the 2021 AFC Club Competitions, the AFC Competitions Committee has decided to cancel the AFC Champions League Preliminary Stage match between Shan United FC and Australia's Melbourne City FC, who will now advance to the playoff stage where they will face Cerezo Osaka from Japan.'' The committee also cancelled the AFC Cup playoff stage match between Hantharwady United FC, who were originally scheduled to face the winner of the preliminary stage match between FC Chanthabouly from Laos and Brunei Darussalam's Kasuka FC.

''FC Chanthabouly and Kasuka FC will instead compete for a direct slot in Group G occupying position G4, alongside Hanoi FC from Vietnam, Bali United FC from Indonesia and Cambodia’s Boeung Ket,'' the statement read.

The AFC Cup playoff stage match between Persipura Jayapura and the winner of the preliminary stage tie between Visakha FC and Lalenok United FC has also been called off.

''Persipura Jayapura has instead received an automatic entry into Group H in position H4, alongside Kedah Darul Aman from Malaysia, Singapore’s Lion City Sailors FC and Saigon FC from Vietnam, while Visakha FC and Lalenok United FC will compete for a place in Group I.'' In their last outing, BFC thrashed Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC 5-0 in Bambolim, Goa.

The fixture was new coach Marco Pezzaiuoli's first competitive game in charge of the Blues, since his appointment as head coach in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Famine looms in southern Madagascar, U.N.'s food agency says

Famine looms in southern Madagascar, where children are starving after drought and sandstorms ruined harvests, the U.N.s World Food Programme WFP said on Friday.Amer Daoudi, senior director of WFP operations globally, speaking from Antanana...

Maha vaccination count goes up by 34,000 amid vaccine shortage

The COVID-19 vaccination count in Maharashtra increased by 34,000 amid the current shortage of vaccine doses, an official said on Friday.As compared to 2,37,700 people who were inoculated on Wednesday, a total of 2,72,176 beneficiaries were...

COVID-19: Tata Group to provide oxygen concentrator to Madhya Pradesh

The Tata group has extended its help to Madhya Pradesh amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and it will be providing an oxygen concentrator to the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the news on Twitter on...

Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season

The government on Friday set a record rice production target of 104.3 million tonnes for the Kharif season of 2021-22 crop year July-June.Rice is the main crop grown in the Kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021