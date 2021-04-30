Left Menu

KZN Premier supports Lindani Myeni during repatriation

Myeni, from Esikhaleni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was fatally shot during an altercation with Honolulu police officers outside his residence in Nuuanu, Hawaii, two weeks ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:29 IST
KZN Premier supports Lindani Myeni during repatriation
Myeni’s remains are expected to arrive at OR Tambo Airport on Friday morning. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, says the Provincial Cabinet is providing support during the repatriation of a former rugby player, Lindani Myeni.

Myeni, from Esikhaleni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was fatally shot during an altercation with Honolulu police officers outside his residence in Nuuanu, Hawaii, two weeks ago.

Members of the Executive Council (MECs) have been deployed to support the family and facilitate the arrival of Myeni's mortal remains from Johannesburg, after which they will be transported to his home in Esikhaleni.

The MECs include Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela, Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Ntuthuko Sibiya, and KZN Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize.

Myeni's remains are expected to arrive at OR Tambo Airport on Friday morning.

"The body will be released to the family on Saturday. A short prayer service will then be held by the receiving committee and the family. The body will then be transported to KwaZulu-Natal," Zikalala said.

He said more details on Myeni's funeral and memorial service will be released in due course.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street seen off record peak, dollar on losing streak

Wall Street futures suggested a softer open on Friday following Thursdays record peak on strong U.S. data and earnings, while demand for risky assets put the dollar on course for its longest weekly losing streak since July.U.S. stock future...

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit: Centre.

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit Centre....

Kotak Mahindra Life appoints Mahesh Balasubramanian as MD

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited KLI on Friday said it has appointed Mahesh Balasubramanian as managing director of the company.He has been appointed following the retirement of G Murlidhar.The company is in receipt of approval...

Pfizer-BioTech seek vaccine OK for children

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted a request for European Union drug regulators to extend the approval of the companies coronavirus vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15, a move that could offer younger and less at-risk populations in E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021