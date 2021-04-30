Left Menu

Mthethwa withdraws notice on Cricket South Africa

Mthethwa has expressed disappointment at the CSA’s failure to adopt the revised Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:03 IST
The Minister reiterated his desire to bring his intervention to an end, with a final report from the interim board, while CSA proceeds to chart a revised roadmap towards an annual general meeting. Image Credit: Twitter (@NathiMthethwaSA)

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa have withdrawn the Government Gazette notice on Cricket South Africa (CSA).

"Following several attempts to get CSA's Interim Board (IB) and Members Council (MC) to agree on the contents of a revised Memorandum of Incorporation, as part of the Nicholson Report on the governance of the sport, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, yesterday, signalled his decision, by way of a notice in the Government Gazette, to invoke s13(5)(i) and (ii) of the National Sport and Recreation Act,2007(Act No. 18 of 2007)," said the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on Friday.

Shortly after the notice was published, a letter was received by the Minister's office, signed by both CSA acting president Rihan Richards, and IB chairperson Stavros Nicolaou, confirming the unanimous decision taken by the MC to accept the new MOI by written resolution, as contemplated by Section 60 of the Companies Act.

"As the sole purpose of my intervention into the affairs of CSA was to facilitate a negotiated solution in respect of governance best practice, I have, based on the confirmation from CSA's acting president and IB chairperson, instructed my department to immediately initiate the requisite process to withdraw the notice," Mthethwa said

The Minister reiterated his desire to bring his intervention to an end, with a final report from the interim board, while CSA proceeds to chart a revised roadmap towards an annual general meeting.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

