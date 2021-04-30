Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd supporters demand change in ownership structure after Super League turmoil

Manchester United fans on Friday called for a rebalancing of the current ownership structure in favour of supporters as they have lost trust in the owners of the club after the European Super League fiasco.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:37 IST
Soccer-Man Utd supporters demand change in ownership structure after Super League turmoil

Manchester United fans on Friday called for a rebalancing of the current ownership structure in favour of supporters as they have lost trust in the owners of the club after the European Super League fiasco. United were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the breakaway league before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

In an emergency fan forum on Friday, the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) urged the Glazer family to take immediate and decisive action to protect the future interests of the club. In a statement, the trust asked for independent directors to be appointed to the board and urged the owners to work with fans to put in place a share scheme accessible to all and with the same voting rights as those held by the Glazer family.

The statement also urged co-chairman Joel Glazer to provide a commitment that any costs incurred in relation to the creation of, or withdrawal from, the Super League will be funded solely by the Glazer family and not by the club itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan try to end cross-border clashes

A cease-fire on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan largely held Friday following a day of intense clashes that killed more than 20 people and wounded over 100 in a conflict over water supply between the two ex-Soviet Central Asian...

Telangana permitted to fly drones for experimental delivery of COVID vaccines

The Telangana government on Friday was granted a conditional exemption for drone deployment by the Ministry of Civil Aviation MoCA and Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA for conducting experimental delivery of COVID vaccines. Accord...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street seen off record peak, dollar on losing streak

Wall Street futures suggested a softer open on Friday following Thursdays record peak on strong U.S. data and earnings, while demand for risky assets put the dollar on course for its longest weekly losing streak since July.U.S. stock future...

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit: Centre.

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit Centre....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021