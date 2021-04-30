Left Menu

Beckham and Dench help to launch Captain Tom fundraising drive

The family of Britain's Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nation's spirits during the pandemic, joined forces with David Beckham and Judi Dench to kick off a long weekend of fundraising events on Friday. Moore, who made headlines around the world by raising nearly 40 million pounds ($56 million) for the National Health Service by walking around his garden with the help of a frame, died in February.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:59 IST
Beckham and Dench help to launch Captain Tom fundraising drive

The family of Britain's Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nation's spirits during the pandemic, joined forces with David Beckham and Judi Dench to kick off a long weekend of fundraising events on Friday.

Moore, who made headlines around the world by raising nearly 40 million pounds ($56 million) for the National Health Service by walking around his garden with the help of a frame, died in February. To mark the impact he had on the country, his family have called on celebrities and volunteers to come up with a challenge around the number 100 and complete it over the April 30 to May 3 Bank Holiday long weekend.

Former England captain David Beckham will complete 100 keepy-uppies with a football, Olympic champion Jess Ennis-Hill aims to complete 100 pogo jumps, England test cricket captain Joe Root will hit a cricket ball 100 times and the actress Judi Dench plans to eat 100 chocolates. Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore joined others at the Lord's cricket ground in London to launch the event.

"It is just a few months since he died, but this is so powerful because here we are in his legacy, the lasting legacy of hope he gave to us and to everybody," she said. "He would have been one hundred and one today. "And he thought he would be here and we thought he would be here and he thought he would come and ring the bell at Lord's."

With his catchphrase "Tomorrow will be a good day", Moore struck a chord with locked-down Britain and millions around the world. His death drew condolences from Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Joe Biden's White House. Johnson said on Friday it was brilliant to see the nation take part in the challenge, which will raise funds for the charity sector. ($1 = 0.7188 pounds) (Writing by Kate Holton. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.High anxiety Worlds longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in PortugalHugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the worlds longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened o...

FACTBOX-How the EU COVID pass would work

The European Union aims to introduce a central system in June to record citizens COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and recovery to help them travel across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. While the EU is still discussing how exactly t...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gagas bulldogsFive people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga an...

Presidential Youth Employment Initiative comes to an end

The Presidential Youth Employment Initiative implemented through the basic education sector comes to an end today.In a statement on Friday, the Department of Basic Education DBE said the initial duration of the programme, which started in D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021