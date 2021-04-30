WBC India Championship postponed indefinitely amid COVID-19 surge

The World Boxing Council (WBC) India Championship, which was scheduled to take place in Jalandhar on Saturday, has been postponed indefinitely due to the increase in COVID-19 infections in the country.

The first-ever WBC India Championship fight, between women boxers Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari, was initially scheduled to take place on May 1 at the Great Khali Academy in Jalandhar.

The event was part of the India Unleashed-Fight Night -- the country's first ever Professional USA boxing event, sanctioned by Indian Boxing Council (IBC).

''Unfortunately, due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases across India and guidelines issued by the Indian Government, we have decided to postpone the first-ever WBC India Championship event to a later date,'' Parm Goraya, CEO of LZ Promotions, which is conducting the event, announced on Friday.

The WBC India Championship is the first title card, across men's and women's category, that the country is set to host and is sanctioned by the WBC -- one of the four major organisations which sanction professional boxing bouts globally.

The Indian Boxing Council (IBC) is the domestic Commission.

