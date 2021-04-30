Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd supporters demand change in ownership structure after Super League turmoil

At an emergency Fans' Forum meeting on Friday, members said in a statement that they looked forward to the owners taking immediate and decisive action to protect the future interests of the club. In the statement, signed by the majority of Fans' Forum members, including Manchester United Supporters Trust representative, Ian Stirling, fans asked for independent directors to be appointed to the board.

Manchester United fans on Friday called for a rebalancing of the current ownership structure in favour of supporters, saying they had lost trust in the owners of the club after the European Super League fiasco.

United were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the breakaway league before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

In the statement, signed by the majority of Fans' Forum members, including Manchester United Supporters Trust representative, Ian Stirling, fans asked for independent directors to be appointed to the board. They also urged the owners to work with fans to put in place a share scheme accessible to all and with the same voting rights as the Glazer family.

The statement also urged co-chairman Joel Glazer to provide a commitment that any costs incurred in relation to the creation of, or withdrawal from, the Super League will be funded solely by the Glazer family and not by the club itself. After the club's withdrawal from the project, Glazer apologised to supporters and assured them that the necessary steps would be taken to rebuild relationships with stakeholders.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside Old Trafford last week to demonstrate against the Glazer family's ownership, setting off yellow and green flares. Fans on Friday said they did not accept the apology and they were "disgusted, embarrassed and angry" at the owners' actions that were solely in the interest of maximising profits and had resulted in undermining the history of the club.

"The complete lack of engagement with fans, our players and manager is a gross mishandling of club affairs and one which we cannot forgive," the statement said. "It was an attack on fans and on clubs across the whole of football and we have simply had enough.

"We have zero trust in the owners of the club ... but if we are wrong and they are serious about recognising their responsibilities, we look forward to you all proving it by taking immediate and decisive action."

