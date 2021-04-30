Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar's message, woman cricketer comes forward to donate blood

By Anuj Mishra Inspired by Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's recent appeal to donate blood, a woman first-class cricketer has come forward to contribute towards the nation in fight against coronavirus.

Last week, Tendulkar had urged the citizens, who have recovered from COVID-19, to come forward and donate plasma in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tejal Hasabnis, a budding young talent from Pune who represents Maharashtra, recently donated blood. Speaking to ANI, she said, "A few days ago, I read Sachin's sir blog and I saw his post on his birthday that he was requesting everyone to donate blood. So I did donate my blood and then I came to know the situation right now is very tough."

"So then I started creating blood donation and plasma donation awareness through social media. I work for an NGO, and we are now together creating awareness about it. We (Tejas and the NGO) planned to create awareness for people to come forward and donate blood and plasma, as the situation is really worrisome due to COVID," she added. Tejal has always been associated with social working groups. She also appealed through her social medial profiles to come forward and donate blood and plasma to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"I usually don't like to post about the social work I try to do, but through this article, I'd like to appeal to all the youngsters and my fellow women cricketers to donate blood, donate plasma and reach out to people in distraught and offer a helping hand," Tejal said in a statement. Tejal has represented Maharashtra in 3 First-class matches, 22 Limited over matches, and 22 Women's Twenty20. In January 2019, she was named in the India Green team for the 2018-19 Senior Women's Challenger Trophy. She was also one of the coaches in the Pune leg of the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy camps held in 2018.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. According to the Union Health Ministry on Friday, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)