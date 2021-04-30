Left Menu

Shikhar Dhawan donates Rs 20 lakh for buying oxygen cylinders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:51 IST
Shikhar Dhawan donates Rs 20 lakh for buying oxygen cylinders

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan has donated Rs 20 lakh to an NGO for buying oxygen cylinders and concentrators, doing his bit to help the Indian hospitals ravaged by a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar contributed Rs 1 crore to the same organization -- 'Oxygen India' -- run by 250 entrepreneurs based out of the National Capital Region (NCR), one of the worst affected in the country.

Dhawan has also decided to donate his prize money received in various IPL matches, at the end of the event.

''We are in unprecedented times right now and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out,'' Dhawan posted on social media.

''I will be making a donation of Rs 20 lakh plus money from all post-match individual performances awards that I receive from IPL 2021 towards Mission Oxygen to help fund requirement of Oxygen,'' Dhawan wrote.

He thanked all the frontline workers who have been working tirelessly for more than one year amid the unprecedented health crisis.

''We are forever in your debt. I also urge everyone to observe health protocols -- wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distancing.'' Earlier in the day, seamer Jaydev Unadkat pledged 10 percent of his IPL salary towards the COVID19 fight while Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies also stepped in to make contribution from his earnings.

Premier Australian pacer Pat Cummins was the first among overseas players to contribute, donating USD 50,000 to the PM Cares fund.

Among others, the Australian cricket media (USD 4200/Rs 3.11 lakh), Rajasthan Royals (7.5 crore), Delhi Capitals (1.5 crore) have all made contributions through various NGOs in their fight against the dreaded virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

