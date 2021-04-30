The following are the top/expected stories at 2140 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-VIRUS-MAXWELL Australian players could fly to UK with England and India players on chartered flight, hints Maxwell Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell says that he, along with other cricketers of his country, wouldn't mind being on the same chartered flight that would take India, New Zealand and England players to the United Kingdom after the IPL.

SPO-CRI-WT20-IND-LD VENUES World T20 venues could be curtailed from 9 to 5 but too early to contemplate UAE shift: BCCI (Eds: Adds ICC spokesperson quote) New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The BCCI is confident that India will host the World T20 in October as per schedule despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country but the marquee ICC event could be held in five cities instead of the originally nine short-listed venues.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DHAWAN-COVID-DONATION Shikhar Dhawan donates Rs 20 lakh for buying oxygen cylinders New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan has donated Rs 20 lakh to an NGO for buying oxygen cylinders and concentrators, doing his bit to help the Indian hospitals ravaged by a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-MCCULLUM Players want loyalty in selection but disappointing they aren't aggressive: KKR coach McCullum Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) A livid Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum came down heavily on his team's top-order batsmen for not showing enough ''intent and aggression'' in the ongoing IPL after demanding ''loyalty'' from him during team selection.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-CSK-PREVIEW IPL: Fierce rivals MI, CSK battle for supremacy New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Rohit Sharma's elegance and Suryakumar Yadav’s flamboyance will be pitted against the brute power of Faf du Plessis and grace of Ruturaj Gaikwad when heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings cross swords in the IPL here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-WIFE-VIRUS 'Nightmare of a week': Ashwin's wife says 10 members returned COVID positive New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) India off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhin's wife Prithi Narayanan on Friday said her family has been through a ''nightmare of a week'' after as many as 10 members of the house tested positive for COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-UNADKAT-DONATION Pacer Unadkat to donate 10 per cent of his IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat will donate 10 percent of his IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients who need essential medical resources as India battles an unprecedented health crisis.

SPO-CRI-POORAN-DONATION-COVID Cricketer Nicholas Pooran says will donate part of his IPL salary to India's COVID-19 battle New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Punjab Kings' West Indian batsman Nicholas Pooran has decided to donate a part of his IPL salary to help India fight the deadly resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-SHOOT-CHANDRO-3RDLD DEATH 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar dies due to COVID-19 (Eds: Adds more details) New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, who became the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world after taking up the sport in her 60s, died on Friday after battling COVID-19.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-BFC Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off match rescheduled to May 11 New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Indian club Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off match, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month, has been rescheduled for May 11.

SPO-FOOT-CHHETRI-COVID-TWITTER Fight against COVID-19: Sunil Chhetri hands over Twitter account to 'real-life captains' New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has given access of his Twitter account to ''real-life captains'' in order to share critical information of COVID-19 patients.

SPO-VIRUS-AUSTRALIA-ENTRY-PAARTALU Bengaluru FC's Australian footballer slams his government's flight ban New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) ISL club Bengalaru FC's star Australian recruit Erik Paartalu on Friday slammed his government's move to ban all flights from the coronavirus-ravaged India and hoped the authorities would not be able to implement the decision.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF-PATEL I will write to heads of all state governments for vaccination of senior footballers: AIFF president New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) All India Football Federation president Praful Patel on Friday said he will request the heads of all state governments to administer COVID-19 vaccine on their senior players on priority so that football activity can be resumed the moment the situation normalises.

SPO-LIFT-CHANU-US-TRAINING Mirabai Chanu to train in US till the Olympics New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) One of India's brightest medal prospect at the Olympics, star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is set to train in the USA until the Tokyo Games.

SPO-OLY-WREST-IND-QUALIFIERS Wrestlers who missed flight due to travel ban, reach Sofia for Olympic qualifiers New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A final chance to make the Olympic cut at stake, India's wrestlers have finally landed in Sofia, Bulgaria for the World Qualifiers starting May 6 after missing an earlier scheduled flight because of the travel ban on the country.

SPO-HOCK-BASKARAN-IND Indian men's hockey team should aim for medal, shouldn't just be happy with Olympian title: Baskaran New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Former captain Vasudevan Baskaran feels the Indian men's hockey team cannot afford to be content with only playing in the Olympics if it is to relive the glory days and finish on the podium in Tokyo. SPO-GOLF-IND-SPAIN Sharma makes a modest start at Tenerife Open Tenerife (Spain), Apr 30 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma carded three birdies against a bogey for a two-under 69 to emerge as the best-placed Indian at Tied 55 after the opening day of the Tenerife Open here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)