Pakistan in control, leads Zimbabwe by 198 in 1st test

Pakistan was in complete control of the first test against Zimbabwe on day two despite a first golden duck in five-day cricket by captain and batting star Babar Azam on Friday.

Pakistan reached stumps on 374-6 at Harare Sports Club for a lead of 198 with four wickets in hand. Zimbabwe was bowled out for 176 on day one.

Pakistan openers Imran Butt (91) and Abid Ali (60) made half-centuries and Fawad Alam was 108 not out — his third century in four tests — to further grind down Zimbabwe and make up for Babar's rare failure.

Butt and Abid Ali shared a 115-run opening stand, although their partnership didn't go very far on the second day. Continuing on 103-0 from the first day, Butt and Abid Ali put on just 12 runs in 14.2 desperately slow overs before Abid Ali edged to slip.

Pakistan reached 176-1 but Azhar Ali, Babar and Butt then all fell in fairly quick succession to make it 226-4.

There was a chance the tourists might squander their advantage, but Fawad made sure that didn't happen, hitting 16 fours and staying unbeaten at the close.

He put on 107 with Mohammad Rizwan (45), and had an unbroken 40-run stand with Hasan Ali (21 not out) at stumps.

Donald Tiripano took 3-89 for Zimbabwe, including the wicket of Babar first ball. Babar drove it straight to Roy Kaia at short mid-on to briefly lift Zimbabwe and register his first golden duck in his 58th test innings.

