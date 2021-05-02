Hamilton wins Portuguese GP, extends lead over Verstappen

Hamilton wins Portuguese GP, extends lead over VerstappenPTI | Portimao | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:41 IST
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 97th career win on Sunday and extended his championship lead over Max Verstappen to eight points.
The Mercedes driver started from second on the grid behind teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished third behind Verstappen's Red Bull and took a bonus point for the fastest lap.
Hamilton and Verstappen have been in the top two in all three races, with Hamilton winning two of them heading into next Sunday's Spanish GP.
Bottas took pole to deny Hamilton a record-extending 100th, making him the third different pole-sitter so far after Verstappen and Hamilton.
He made a clean start to hold off Hamilton and Verstappen but then slipped behind.
The safety car came out on Lap 2 of 66 for debris on the track when veteran Kimi Raikkonen lost his front wing and went off into gravel after clipping the left rear tire of his Alfa Romeo teammate Antonio Giovinazzi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Verstappen quickest in final practice at Imola
Verstappen leads practice at Imola ahead of qualifying
Motor racing-Angry Russell confronts Bottas after Imola collision
Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Imola as Hamilton fights back
Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Imola but Hamilton stays ahead