Left Menu

COVID-19: PSL franchises request PCB to host remainder of tournament in UAE

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stage the remaining matches of this edition of the showpiece event in UAE instead of Karachi amid the fresh surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:33 IST
COVID-19: PSL franchises request PCB to host remainder of tournament in UAE
PSL logo . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stage the remaining matches of this edition of the showpiece event in UAE instead of Karachi amid the fresh surge in coronavirus cases in the country. PSL six was postponed after a string of COVID-19 cases were reported in March this year. The tournament will now resume on June 1 with the final scheduled for June 20.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, all six teams have sent a letter to PCB and the board is reviewing the current situation. For now, the franchises will assemble in Karachi by May 23 to start the mandatory seven-day isolation. Last month, the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) met through a virtual conference call and the board received a presentation and an update on the report of the two-person fact-finding panel that was set-up by the PCB chairman to review the bio-security protocols, bylaws, and arrangements for the PSL.

After the date of resumption of PSL six was revealed, the teams participated in a replacement draft to fill in the gaps as many overseas cricketers had pulled out of the showpiece event. Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and Andre Russell are set to feature in the remaining matches of the PSL six for Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, and Quetta Gladiators respectively as their names were submitted as replacement pick in an online session held with the franchise representatives.

PSL 6 foreign replacements:Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja replaces Alex Hales, Janneman Malan replaces Lewis Gregory. Karachi Kings: Martin Guptill replaces Colin Ingram, Thisara Perera replaces Mohammad Nabi, Najeebullah Zadran replaces Dan Christian, Litton Das replaces Joe Clarke

Lahore Qalandars: Shakib-al-Hasan replaces Rashid Khan, James Faulkner replaces David Wiese, Joe Burns replaces Samit Patel, Callum Fergusson replaces Tom Abell, Seekuge Prasana replaces Joe Denly Multan Sultans: Mahmudullah Riyad replaces Chris Lynn, Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaces James Vince, George Linde replaces Adam Lyth, Obed McCoy replaces Carlos Brathwaite

Peshawar Zalmi: Fabian Allen replaces Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rovman Powell replaces Liam Livingstone, Fidel Edwards replaces Saqib Mahmood Quetta Gladiators: Andre Russell replaces Tom Banton (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Consider providing masks, sanitizers to homeless, poor: HC to Maha govt

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government and civic bodies to consider using part of fines collected from the people not wearing masks for distributing sanitizers and masks to the persons from the lower strata of soc...

U'khand records its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand on Tuesday recorded its highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 7,028 people testing positive for the infection while the toll increased to 3,015 with 85 deaths, according to a health bulletin.The states tally of cases s...

Edtech startup Teachmint raises USD 16.5 million

Online teaching platform Teachmint on Tuesday said it has raised USD 16.5 million around Rs 120 crore in a Series A funding round led by Learn Capital. This investment round also witnessed participation from CM Ventures, and existing invest...

Social media users ask TMC to stop violence in Bengal

Social media is abuzz with comments, photographs and videos relating to political violence taking place in West Bengal after the results of the assembly polls were out, and most of the netizens urge the ruling Trinamool Congress to take ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021