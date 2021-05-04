Sports News Roundup: Russell Westbrook goes wild in 154-141 Wizards win; Oilers, Bruins clinch playoff bids and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Oilers, Bruins clinch playoff bids

Connor McDavid scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Edmonton Oilers beat the slumping Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Monday to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. McDavid, who is running away with the league's point-scoring race, has collected 31 goals and 91 points. He has six games remaining in the regular season to reach the century mark.

Olympics-Tokyo organisers bid to allay Sapporo test event concerns

Tokyo Olympic organisers acknowledged on Tuesday that Sapporo residents were concerned about a marathon test event being held in the northern Japanese city amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and said they were implementing measures to hold the event safely. The marathon test event - actually a half-marathon and a 10K race - will be held on Tuesday starting from Sapporo's Odori park. Yasuo Mori, Tokyo 2020's deputy executive director of the Games operations bureau, addressed the concerns amid a record rise in coronavirus infections in the city. "We are fully aware (Sapporo) residents feel uneasy with the current situation, and we are carrying out various steps as we want to prepare for an event where people can feel even a little bit more at ease," Mori told a news conference. In Hokkaido, new daily cases hit a record 326 on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK reported. The prefecture plans to call for stronger anti-virus measures in Sapporo including shorter restaurant hours and for more people to work from home.

MLB roundup: Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels

Tyler Glasnow pitched six effective innings, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. Glasnow (4-1) allowed three runs on four hits with four walks and eight strikeouts. Three Rays relievers then shut out the Angels on two hits over the final three innings.

NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook goes wild in 154-141 Wizards win

Russell Westbrook recorded his 32nd triple-double of the season with 14 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and 24 assists to lead the host Washington Wizards to a 154-141 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Westbrook's assist total matched a franchise record and his career high. The Wizards, who hold the 10th seed and final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in round, won for the 13th time in 16 games and pulled to within a half-game of the Pacers for ninth place and secured the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams.

Carmelo Anthony moves to 10th in all-time NBA scoring

Carmelo Anthony cracked the top 10 in all-time NBA scoring in style Monday. The Portland Trail Blazers forward sank a 3-pointer while getting fouled early in the second quarter of a road game against the Atlanta Hawks, moving him past Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes on the career scoring list.

Henry says Spotify CEO Ek contacted Arsenal owners for takeover offer

Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek has contacted Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke's family to make an offer to buy the Premier League club but a takeover could be drawn out, former France international Thierry Henry said. Ek said last week he had secured the funds to buy Arsenal, valued at $2.8 billion according to Forbes. British media reported Arsenal greats Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira were backing Ek's bid.

Tennis-Budapest removed as host of Billie Jean King Cup Finals, ITF confirm

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is seeking a new host city for this year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals after terminating the agreement it had with Budapest. A source within the ITF confirmed to Reuters that the revamped women's team competition featuring 12 nations, formerly known as the Fed Cup, would no longer take place at the Laszlo Papp Arena, having been twice postponed because of COVID-19.

Golf-Johnson commits to U.S. Open warm-up at Congaree

World number one Dustin Johnson has committed to play in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club in his home state of South Carolina a week before the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The June 10-13 Palmetto Championship replaced the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour's schedule after that event was cancelled due to logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIFA bans Haiti Under-20 women's team official in sexual abuse probe

Global soccer governing body FIFA on Monday banned Haiti's Under-20 women's team supervisor Nella Joseph for 10 years as part of an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual abuse of female players in the Caribbean nation. Joseph was found guilty by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee of failing to protect the physical and mental integrity of various female players under her authority and "by actively coercing and threatening them into engaging in sexual relationships" with former Haitian football association president Yves Jean-Bart, FIFA said in a statement on its website.

Basketball-From trial balloon to TV ratings hit, WNBA marks 25 years

By age 22, Rebecca Lobo had picked up a national college basketball championship, numerous player-of-the-year awards and Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games. But the 6-foot-4 (193 cm) center's future on the court was uncertain: She joined the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in its inaugural 1997 season, at a moment when some questioned whether a professional women's league could survive for the long term.

