Intel World Open esports tournament all set to kick off this month: Here are the details

The Intel World Open, an esports tournament that provides gamers with a chance to virtually compete among the world's best athletes on a global stage, is all set to kick off ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Intel announced on Wednesday.

Intel, in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will host and showcase the best players and teams in the world, featuring two of the most recognized esports titles Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Rocket League.

The Intel World Open global esports tournament will kick off with online Open Qualifiers beginning June 1. Online Open Qualifiers can be played on PC and PS4 console for Street Fighter V and any platform that supports Rocket League.

"We are excited to bring the Intel World Open back as a virtual tournament and continue raising the stakes for esports. The Intel World Open exemplifies Intel's global leadership in esports and PC gaming while delivering a pinnacle tournament on the world's biggest sports stage," said Marcus Kennedy, general manager of Gaming and Esports Division at Intel.

Here are the Intel World Open tournament details:

Requirements

All participants have to be 15+ years of age to participate in Rocket League and 16+ years to participate in Street Fighter V

All players on a team must come from the same territory/region.

Online qualifiers can be played on PC and PS4 for Street Fighter V and any platform that supports Rocket League.

Event Schedule

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

This tournament is open to all players in 26 participating regions and the top participants will meet during 11 regional finals

Registration: May 15-31

Open Qualifiers: June 1-13

Closed Qualifiers: June 29 - July 4

Regional Finals: July 16-21

Rocket League

This tournament is open to all players in 21 participating regions and the top teams from each region will compete in four events

Registration: May 15 - May 31

Open Qualifiers: June 1-13

Closed Qualifiers: June 21-27

Regional Finals: July 11-14

Prizes