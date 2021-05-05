Left Menu

Intel World Open esports tournament all set to kick off this month: Here are the details

The Intel World Open global esports tournament will kick off with online Open Qualifiers beginning June 1. Online Open Qualifiers can be played on PC and PS4 console for Street Fighter V and any platform that supports Rocket League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:35 IST
Intel World Open esports tournament all set to kick off this month: Here are the details
Intel, in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will host and showcase the best players and teams in the world, featuring two of the most recognized esports titles Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Rocket League. Representative Image / Credit: Pixabay

The Intel World Open, an esports tournament that provides gamers with a chance to virtually compete among the world's best athletes on a global stage, is all set to kick off ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Intel announced on Wednesday.

Intel, in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will host and showcase the best players and teams in the world, featuring two of the most recognized esports titles Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Rocket League.

The Intel World Open global esports tournament will kick off with online Open Qualifiers beginning June 1. Online Open Qualifiers can be played on PC and PS4 console for Street Fighter V and any platform that supports Rocket League.

"We are excited to bring the Intel World Open back as a virtual tournament and continue raising the stakes for esports. The Intel World Open exemplifies Intel's global leadership in esports and PC gaming while delivering a pinnacle tournament on the world's biggest sports stage," said Marcus Kennedy, general manager of Gaming and Esports Division at Intel.

Here are the Intel World Open tournament details:

Requirements

  • All participants have to be 15+ years of age to participate in Rocket League and 16+ years to participate in Street Fighter V
  • All players on a team must come from the same territory/region.
  • Online qualifiers can be played on PC and PS4 for Street Fighter V and any platform that supports Rocket League.

Event Schedule

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

This tournament is open to all players in 26 participating regions and the top participants will meet during 11 regional finals

  • Registration: May 15-31
  • Open Qualifiers: June 1-13
  • Closed Qualifiers: June 29 - July 4
  • Regional Finals: July 16-21

Rocket League

This tournament is open to all players in 21 participating regions and the top teams from each region will compete in four events

  • Registration: May 15 - May 31
  • Open Qualifiers: June 1-13
  • Closed Qualifiers: June 21-27
  • Regional Finals: July 11-14

Prizes

  • USD250,000 prize pool for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • USD250,000 prize pool for Rocket League

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks-sources

Credit Suisse Group AG has told customers in recent months it will no longer execute transactions in shares of cannabis companies with U.S. operations or hold them on behalf of clients, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The Swiss ...

G-7 calls out China over rights at virus-shadowed meeting

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations on Wednesday accused China of human rights abuses and economic mischief, but offered little concrete action to deal with an increasingly forceful Beijing.The top G-7 d...

UP panchayat polls: Etah admin colluded with SP to defeat BJP-backed candidate, claims party

Local BJP leaders staged a sit in here on Wednesday accusing the district administration of allegedly colluding with the Samajwadi Party in the panchayat elections to defeat the candidate backed by the saffron party.The district administrat...

Boeing crash victims' families push for changes at FAA

Family members who lost relatives in the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max met Wednesday with top officials of the Transportation Department to renew their push for the ouster of top federal aviation officials, whom they accuse of bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021