DWS reiterates commitment to fast-track bulk water projects

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has reiterated its commitment to fast-track the effective implementation of bulk water projects in water stressed communities in KwaZulu-Natal and across the country, so as to ensure the provision of consistent and reliable water supply. This comes as the department, through its entity in KwaZulu-Natal, uMngeni-uThukela Water, is working in partnership with different spheres of government to rollout the Maphumulo Bulk Water Supply Scheme.

The Maphumulo Bulk Water Supply Scheme Water Treatment Works upgrade is a strategic rural-based project to be constructed at a cost of approximately R142 million to ensure access to potable water.

The project, which is set to be completed by January 2025, will supply 12 megalitres per day (Mℓ/d) of potable water from the Maphumulo Water Treatment Works for reticulation by iLembe District Municipality.

Departmental spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa explained that the Maphumulo Bulk Water Supply Scheme is being implemented in different phases which include, raw water abstraction from iMvutshane River, and new pipelines to distribute water from the treatment works to iLembe District Municipality’s greater Maphumulo area.

Mavasa said Phase 1 of the scheme was completed in September 2013 with Phase 3 of the project currently underway. “We are currently undertaking Phase 3 of the project which entails the upgrade of the existing six megalitres per day water treatment plant capacity to 12 megalitres per day, and this is due for completion by January 2025. Phase 2 of the scheme include the construction of the iMvutshane Dam,” Mavasa said.

Mavasa added that Phase 4 of the Maphumulo Bulk Water Supply Scheme will include the construction of a weir on the Hlimbitwa River, raw water pumps, and pipelines to convey raw water into the existing iMvutshane Dam. After the completion of all phases, Mavasa said the supply scheme will service the areas of Maphumulo, Masibambisane, KwaSizabantu, Ngcebo, Maqumbi, and Ashville.

The service will in the future also include Emtanjeni, Nyamazane, Balcom, and Sindi areas.

“We anticipate that the scheme will provide potable water to approximately 150 000 consumers across Maphumulo, Masibambisane, KwaSizabantu, Ngcebo, Maqumbi, and Ashville,” Mavasa said.

Vandalism The department has also called on residents to report and refrain from vandalising water infrastructure, warning this has a major impact on water security to communities. “Vandalism is a serious concern to us because not only does it impact on the provision of reliable water supply, but it also has a negative impact on the effective implementation of bulk water projects.

“We therefore call on residents to please play their part. Vandalism is a criminal offence, and we will not hesitate to allow the relevant authorities to act harshly against the perpetrators,” Mavasa said.

