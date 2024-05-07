BRIEF-Akamai Announces Intent To Acquire API Security Company Noname

Akamai Technologies Inc: * AKAMAI ANNOUNCES INTENT TO ACQUIRE API SECURITY COMPANY NONAME

* AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $450 MILLION * AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AKAMAI HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF OUTSTANDING EQUITY OF NONAME FOR APPROXIMATELY $450 MILLION

* AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC: FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024, ACQUISITION IS ANTICIPATED TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION OF REVENUE * AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC: FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024, ACQUISITION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BY ABOUT $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)