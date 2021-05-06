Left Menu

Fifth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 league to be held from Nov 19 to Dec 2

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:31 IST
The fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league will be held here from November 19 to December 2, the tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The final will coincide with the UAE's 50th National Day.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 will feature an increased number of 90-minute matches played over the planned 15 days, as opposed to 10 days in previous seasons.

''It is indeed a matter of pride that a journey that started in 2017 with just four teams has now reached a stage whereby the tournament has become an important part of the world's cricketing calendar,'' said Shaji Ul Mulk, Ten Sports Management's chairman.

''It is most heartening to see the world's top cricketers in this hugely popular format and upcoming cricketers seize the advantage of the platform to rub shoulders with the best in the business.'' The tournament was held last time with strict COVID protocols in place, and it will be the same this year, too.

Launched in 2017, Abu Dhabi T10, which is sanctioned by the ICC and Emirates Cricket Board, has built on the popularity of the round-robin format followed by eliminators and a final.

