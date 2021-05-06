Left Menu

Motor racing-Bottas shoots down speculation about a mid-season move

Valtteri Bottas shot down media speculation on Thursday that he could be replaced as Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team mate midway through the season and said such talk was just part of being in Formula One. The Finn is out of contract at the end of the year and already 37 points behind championship leader Hamilton after three races. While seven times world champion Hamilton is fighting a close title battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is eight points behind the Briton, Bottas is only fourth overall.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:09 IST
Motor racing-Bottas shoots down speculation about a mid-season move

Valtteri Bottas shot down media speculation on Thursday that he could be replaced as Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team mate midway through the season and said such talk was just part of being in Formula One. The Finn is out of contract at the end of the year and already 37 points behind championship leader Hamilton after three races.

While seven times world champion Hamilton is fighting a close title battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is eight points behind the Briton, Bottas is only fourth overall. He has two third places and retired in Imola after a collision with Mercedes-backed Williams driver George Russell, touted as a possible replacement, who was trying to overtake for ninth place.

The Daily Mail this week suggested Bottas could be axed and quoted an anonymous Mercedes engineer saying there was "some unrest" at the factory. "I know that I'm not going to be replaced in the middle of the season," Bottas told reporters at the Spanish Grand Prix when asked whether he found the reports distracting.

"As a team, we don't do that. I have a contract for this year and I think there's only one team that does that kind of thing in F1 and we're not that (team)," he added. "So no pressure from my side and I know how things are. There's always bullshit around, that's part of the sport."

Red Bull have stood out for mid-season switches in recent years, moving drivers between their two teams. Verstappen made a winning debut with Red Bull Racing, the energy drink brand's senior outfit, in Barcelona in 2016 after moving up from Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and has seen a string of team mates come and go since then.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recognised after last weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix that a sensor failure had hampered Bottas in the battle for second place. "We let him down with the engine that went into a safety mode," he said then. "Like many times it could have worked for Valtteri and we were pushing hard and continue to support him and see what he is capable of doing in Barcelona."

Asked whether he expected to be at Mercedes next year, Bottas replied: "I don't know. It's early days. I haven't thought about it really. "At the moment I don't care. I'm just focusing on this year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No Juma'atul Vida, Shab-e-Qadr programmes at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

There will be no programmes to mark Jumaatul Vida and Shab-e-Qadr, two of the holiest days during the fasting month of Ramadan, at Srinagars historic Jamia Masjid due to rising COVID-19 cases and the lockdown imposed by authorities, the man...

Egypt and Turkey say they held frank, in-depth talks in Cairo

Egypt and Turkey said on Thursday they had held frank and in-depth talks on bilateral and regional issues in Cairo in a push to rebuild ties between the regional rivals.The two sides will evaluate the outcome of this round of consultations ...

GoAir aims to get most of its employees vaccinated by this month

Wadia group-owned low-cost carrier GoAir, which has already launched the vaccination programme for its about 4,400 staff, is aiming to get most of the employees inoculated by this month-end. As many as 110 employees have already been vaccin...

Immediately license all patents necessary for vaccine, drug production: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday urged the central government to immediately license all patents necessary for vaccine and drug production the way it was done in the United States.USA supports waiver of IP protections on COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021