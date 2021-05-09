Left Menu

Decided to base India's shooting squad in Croatia for best training in safe environment: Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday said that it was decided to base the country's 13-member shooting contingent in Croatia in order to arrange the best training in a safe environment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:26 IST
Decided to base India's shooting squad in Croatia for best training in safe environment: Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday said that it was decided to base the country's 13-member shooting contingent in Croatia in order to arrange the best training in a safe environment. "Our endeavour is to ensure that our Tokyo-bound athletes get the best training in a safe environment. Therefore, @IndiaSports has decided in tandem with @OfficialNRAI to base India's 13-member shooting squad for training in Croatia for 78 days from 10th May," tweeted Rijiju.

The Indian Olympic Shooting squad was earlier slated to leave for Zagreb, Croatia on May 11, in order to participate in the European Championship, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had announced on Monday. The competition is scheduled to be held between May 20 and June 6 and the squad will be staying back in Zagreb for training, before directly moving on to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, scheduled in July. All the arrangements have been made in association with the Croatian Shooting Federation.

The NRAI had also said that it made arrangements for a chartered flight for the entire squad to fly to Zagreb, in order to nullify the threat of contracting infection to the maximum," a statement read. It was also announced that all members of the squad including coaches and officials, would be vaccinated by Thursday, before their departure.

The NRAI has also accommodated the private coaches and support staff of the shooters in the arrangement. India had earlier in April named a 15-member Olympic squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk's 'SNL' hosting gig draws response from Dave Chappelle

American stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle recently expressed that he is confused over Elon Musks upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig. According to Fox News, the Tesla CEO is set to host Saturday nights show alongside musical ...

Steel maker Polaad sets up oxygen plant at Marathwada region

Jalna-based steel maker Polaad has set up an oxygen generation plant at Marathwada region of Maharashtra with the cost of Rs 2.5 crore, and has begun to supply medical oxygen free of cost to COVID-19 patients, said its Director Nitin Kabra....

COVID-positive Rajya Sabha MP dies in Odisha hospital

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who was also an eminent sculptor, died on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official at the hospital said.Mohapatra 78, a Padma Bhushan awardee, was admitte...

Germany commemorates icon of resistance to Nazism

Germany on Sunday commemorated the 100th birthday of Sophie Scholl, a young woman who became an icon for her role in the anti-fascist White Rose resistance group.Scholl and other group members were arrested in 1943 after scattering leaflets...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021