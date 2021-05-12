Left Menu

Soccer-Elated Sporting fans celebrate first Portuguese title in 19 years

For some younger fans amongst the huge gathering it was the first time they had experienced their club winning the title. "It is an incredible happiness that cannot be explained," overjoyed 20-year-old Diogo Carregosa told Reuters.

Thousands of emotional Sporting fans shook off the pandemic blues and took over Lisbon's streets on Tuesday evening to celebrate their club being crowned Portuguese champions for the first time in nearly two decades. Minutes after the end of the match, elated fans outside the Sporting stadium, where their team beat Boavista 1-0, jumped with happiness, hugged, waved flags and shouted "Champions!" as hundreds of cars beeped their horns in celebration.

Sporting striker Paulinho struck the only goal of the game in the 36th minute by sliding in to meet a Nuno Mendes cross and steer the ball into the roof of the net. Ruben Amorim's side saw out the win to claim the club's 19th league title and end rivals Porto and Benfica's 19-year stranglehold on the championship.

Sporting, who are still unbeaten with two games left, have 82 points after 32 matches, an unassailable eight-point advantage over second-placed Porto. For some younger fans amongst the huge gathering it was the first time they had experienced their club winning the title.

"It is an incredible happiness that cannot be explained," overjoyed 20-year-old Diogo Carregosa told Reuters. "I waited a long time for this moment." No fans were allowed to enter the ground due to coronavirus restrictions. Outside the stadium and around Lisbon some supporters ditched face masks, while maintaining social-distancing became close to impossible as more people showed up.

Police had warned fans not to gather in large groups and urged them to practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times, with spokesman Domingos Antunes saying he hoped the celebration would not turn into a "nightmare". Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus, took to social media to congratulate Sporting, where he began his career. "Many congratulations champions," he wrote on Instagram.

Nayara, a 24-year-old Sporting fan, teared up as she said: "Sporting won the championship in the year I started school and today, when I finish my studies, Sporting are champions again...19 years is a long time. It is a dream." Sporting’s relentless campaign was hard to envisage when they finished fourth last season, 22 points behind champions Porto, and were struggling to fill the hole left after talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United.

The title win completed a huge turnaround in fortunes for the club three years after the squad was attacked by angry fans at the training ground.

