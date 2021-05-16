The following are the top sports stories at 1710 hours: SPO-BAD-SINDHU-INTERVIEW Coach creating match situations for me in training: Sindhu on gearing up for Olympics By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The lack of competitions before the Olympics is a major concern for Indian shuttlers but not so much for PV Sindhu, who trusts her Korean coach Park Tae Sang to create match situations for her in training itself.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-TOUR Indian women likely to tour Australia in September New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team is set to travel to Australia in September.

SPO-GOLF-GANGJEE-JAPAN Gangjee finishes tied 53rd in Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup Kanagawa (Japan), May 16 (PTI) India's Rahil Gangjee tumbled down the leaderboard on the final day as he shot 6-over 78 to finish tied 53rd in the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup here.

SPO-CRI-HUSSEY-RETURN Finally, Hussey leaves for home Chennai, May 16 (PTI) Having recovered from COVID-19, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey left for Australia on Sunday via Doha, a top official of the IPL franchise said.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-MALIK Tvesa Malik tied-16 after third round in South Africa Capetown, May 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik put up a gritty show in tough and windy conditions to give herself a shot at a top-15 finish at the Investec South African Women's Open here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-PAINE-KOHLI Kohli is best batsman in world, can get under your skin: Paine Melbourne, May 14 (PTI) Virat Kohli is the batsman in the world who has the habit of getting under opposition's skin, feels Australia captain Tim Paine.

SPO-SHOOT-BHAKER Bhaker to write BA exams while shooting in European Championships New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Inside her hotel room in Croatian capital Zagreb, India's Olympic medal hope Manu Bhaker is juggling shooting-related activities and studies.

SPO-ATH-TEJASWIN Athletics: High jumper Tejaswin Shankar clinches gold at outdoor meet in US New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has claimed a gold medal at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Manhattan, USA.

SPO-CRI-REFEREE-DEAD Former Saurashtra cricketer, BCCI match referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja dead Rajkot, May 16 (PTI) Former Saurashtra pacer and BCCI match referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja has died due to COVID-19, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-ARCHER-INJURY Archer's elbow injury resurfaces ahead of NZ Tests London, May 16 (PTI) England's star pacer Jofra Archer's participation in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand was thrown into doubt after his longstanding elbow injury resurfaced during Sussex's county championship game against Kent.

SPO-HOCK-FIH-BELGIUM FIH Hockey Pro League: Belgium overpower USA Antwerp (Belgium), May 16 (PTI) The Belgium women's team produced a dominant display to emerge comfortable winners against a youthful but energetic USA side, with the Red Panthers powering to a 3-0 victory in the FIH Hockey Pro League here. SPO-GOLF-IND-MASTERS Shubhankar ends tied 34th as Bland wins British Masters Wishaw (UK), May 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ended tied 34th after returning his best card of the week at 3-under 69, even as England's Richard Bland won the Betfred British Masters here.

