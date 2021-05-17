Left Menu

Soccer-Germany keeper Ter Stegen to miss Euros with knee problem

Germany's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss next month's European Championship after the Barcelona goalkeeper said on Monday he needed to undergo a procedure on his knee. I'm sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany," Ter Stegen wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CO-SpqmgAkZ/?igshid=hugobk66nn7i.

Germany's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss next month's European Championship after the Barcelona goalkeeper said on Monday he needed to undergo a procedure on his knee. The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Celta Vigo which ended Barcelona's La Liga title challenge with one game left in the season.

"I have decided together with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee. I'm sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany," Ter Stegen wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CO-SpqmgAkZ/?igshid=hugobk66nn7i. "For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it."

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and Germany captain Manuel Neuer is expected to start at the Euros where they are in Group F along with Hungary, Portugal and world champions France, who they play in their first game on June 15 in Munich.

