Left Menu

Golf-Morikawa brings precision game to mount PGA Championship title defence

"You have to be able to flight different shots, work it left to right, right to left, and that kind of suits me." His lack of experience is an undeniable disadvantage, despite logging a practice round on the course last month. "There's guys out here that have had way more experience on this golf course than I have," said Morikawa, recalling Rory McIlroy's stunning PGA Championship win by eight strokes there in 2012.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:31 IST
Golf-Morikawa brings precision game to mount PGA Championship title defence

World number six Collin Morikawa goes into the PGA Championship in South Carolina this week hungry to mount a title defence and prove his early career major triumph was no fluke.

The 24-year-old American put the golf world on notice in August when he broke through a jam-packed leaderboard to secure a two-shot victory at Harding Park in only the second major start of his career. Now he must harness his game to tame Kiawah Island's seaside Ocean Course, where even a slight a shift in the wind can make or break a competitor's day.

"It's definitely a ball striker's course. You have to be able to control your ball," he told reporters. "You have to be able to flight different shots, work it left to right, right to left, and that kind of suits me." His lack of experience is an undeniable disadvantage, despite logging a practice round on the course last month.

"There's guys out here that have had way more experience on this golf course than I have," said Morikawa, recalling Rory McIlroy's stunning PGA Championship win by eight strokes there in 2012. "It's just like coming to a new course even though I'm the defending champ. It's a brand new golf course." However, the four-time PGA Tour winner has proven himself equal to some of the sport's toughest challenges, having navigated the notoriously difficult Concession Club to win the WGC-Workday Championship in February.

"It helps any time you get on the golf course if you can control your ball flight and control your distance and spin," two-time major winner and ESPN golf analyst Curtis Strange told reporters. "Everything about him looks like he's got it - nobody has this game figured out or any part of it figured out, but he looks like at such a young age, he is as mature a golf IQ as anybody that's come along in a long time."

The PGA Championship begins on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry over First Amendment comments

British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan recently penned a lengthy rebuke about Prince Harry after he appeared on a podcast and bad-mouthed the First Amendment. As per Fox News, the Duke of Sussex has faced some backlash from Amer...

Bank employee who swindled over Rs 8 lakh held in Kerala

Police on Monday arrested a bank employee who allegedly swindled over Rs 8 crore from a branch of the Canara Bank in Pathanamthitta town.Vijeesh Varghese, 36, who had been working as clerk at the banks Pathanamthitta branch-2, was taken int...

Congressional resolution introduced to support India during COVID19 crisis

A group of US lawmakers has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives, urging the Biden administration to continue to ramp up efforts to assist India in its fight against COVID19.Introduced by Congressman Brad Sherman and Stev...

DRDO's anti-COVID drug reduces average recovery time by 2.5 days, oxygen demand by 40pc: Govt

The DRDOs new anti-COVID drug, 2-DG, reduces a patients average recovery time by two and a half days and oxygen demand by upto 40 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. In a statement, the ministry informed that anti-COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021