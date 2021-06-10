Left Menu

Soccer-Champions League final brought England's Chelsea, City players closer: Chilwell

"If anything, and it's quite weird to say, it's actually brought us closer," the 24-year-old told British media before Sunday's Group D opener against Croatia. "To share a Champions League final, although they were on the losing side -- it's going to be good for us, put us in good stead going into this tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 08:37 IST
Soccer-Champions League final brought England's Chelsea, City players closer: Chilwell

Defender Ben Chilwell said the Champions League final helped strengthen the bonds between the English players at Chelsea and Manchester City and that it will benefit the national team ahead of the upcoming European Championship. Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount were part of the Chelsea team who beat City 1-0 in the final, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling featuring for the Premier League champions.

Chilwell said there was no awkwardness when the players met up again at the England training camp. "If anything, and it's quite weird to say, it's actually brought us closer," the 24-year-old told British media before Sunday's Group D opener against Croatia.

"To share a Champions League final, although they were on the losing side -- it's going to be good for us, put us in good stead going into this tournament. "It can only be a positive."

After playing Croatia, England face Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic four days later, with all their games at Wembley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021