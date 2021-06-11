South Africa grows lead to 108 over West Indies in 1st test

Former captain Quinton de Kock pushed South Africa's lead past 100 against West Indies in the first test on Friday.

De Kock was 44 not out at lunch on the second day in St. Lucia and South Africa's main hope of a sizeable first-innings advantage as it ended the session on 205-5.

South Africa blew West Indies out for 97 on the first day and reached 128-4 at stumps. The Proteas continued to forge ahead on day two. Rassie van der Dussen made 46 to build on Aiden Markram's 60 from day one.

West Indies was fighting to stay in the game but had one positive in the performance of 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales, who had figures of 3-50 in his debut test.

Seales removed Keegan Petersen (19), Markram, and Kyle Verreynne (6) late on the first day.

But after a 14-wicket opening day at Darren Sammy Stadium, West Indies broke through only once in the first session on Friday when Jason Holder pitched up to Van der Dussen and produced an edge to Shai Hope at gully.

De Kock, in his first test since giving up the captaincy and taking a break for mental health reasons, steadied his team with five fours and a 43-run stand with Wiaan Mulder, who was 21 not out.

