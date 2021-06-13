Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris

Unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova completed a remarkable transition from a doubles specialist to a Grand Slam singles champion on Saturday by conquering Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final of the French Open. The 25-year-old, a former doubles number one, defeated Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 to become the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented the former Czechoslovakia, triumphed in 1981.

Soccer-Kids near Brasilia dreaming of Copa America

They play football on a dirt field and they probably won’t see Neymar or Lionel Messi up close, but the soccer-mad children who live near Brasilia’s Mane Garrincha stadium couldn’t be more excited about the start of the 2021 Copa America. The tournament kicks off on Sunday when the host nation takes on Venezuela.

Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen had cardiac massage on pitch, was able to speak before going to hospital -team doctor

Denmark's Christian Eriksen received life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch after collapsing on Saturday in his side's Euro 2020 opening match with Finland but was able to speak before being taken to hospital, team doctor Morten Boesen said. Eriksen was surrounded by his teammates while being treated on the pitch and then stretchered away. The game was eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later after news came through that he had regained consciousness.

Former All-Star P Jim 'Mudcat' Grant dies at 85

Two-time All-Star pitcher Jim "Mudcat" Grant has died. He was 85. The Cleveland Indians, one of his former teams, said Grant died peacefully in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen rushed to hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 match

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was rushed to hospital after collapsing during his side's Euro 2020 opening match with Finland and being given CPR on the pitch on Saturday, with soccer officials later saying the player was stable and awake. Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in.

Tennis-France's Mahut and Herbert clinch another French Open doubles title

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut became the first French pair to win their home Grand Slam twice when they defeated Kazakhs Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev 4-6 7-6(1) 6-4 in the men's doubles final at Roland Garros on Saturday. Herbert and Mahut, who have won all four majors in doubles together, added to their 2018 French Open title after recovering from a shaky start.

Tennis-My body said 'No', says French Open runner-up Pavlyuchenkova

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came close to claiming a maiden Grand Slam title in her 52nd appearance in the main draw of a major, but after Saturday's French Open final she said she was ultimately betrayed by her own body. She had her left leg wrapped in tape in the second set, and the Russian revealed that she had been suffering from a knee problem since the third round.

MLB roundup: Mets beat Padres despite Jacob deGrom getting injured

Jacob deGrom threw six scoreless one-hit innings, delivered a two-run single and earned the win but departed with right flexor tendinitis Friday night as the host New York Mets edged the San Diego Padres, 3-2. But deGrom (6-2) was at just 80 pitches when he headed into the tunnel after a consultation with Mets trainers as the team batted in the bottom of the sixth. Miguel Castro relieved him to start the seventh.

Tennis-After toppling Nadal, Djokovic hopes to be ready for Tsitsipas

After dethroning 'king of clay' Rafa Nadal at the French Open, Novak Djokovic will next face a first-time Grand Slam finalist in Stefanos Tsitsipas as the world number one bids to become the first man in the open era to win all four majors at least twice. Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only men to have won each of the four Grand Slams on two or more occasions but no one has achieved the feat since 1968, when the sport allowed professional players to compete at the majors.

Golf-Spaniard Rahm says cleared to play U.S. Open

Spanish world number three Jon Rahm, who was forced to withdraw from his last start with a sizeable lead because of a positive COVID-19 test, said on Saturday he has been cleared to play in next week's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Rahm was running away with last week's Memorial Tournament -- leading by six shots after 54 holes -- before being forced to withdraw, and his status for the year's third major was in doubt as he was supposed to remain in isolation through Tuesday.

