India strike back in last session with four wickets

Spinners Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana removed two batters each in the final session as India Women reduced England Women to 269 for six on the opening day of the one-off Test here on Wednesday.

After losing Lauren Winfield-Hill (35) in the opening session, the hosts lost Tammy Beaumont (66) in the second session but stayed in control.

However, the visitors sent back Natalie Sciver (42), Amy Jones (1) , England skipper Heather Knight (95) and Georgia Elwiss (5) in the post-tea session to make a comeback in the match. Sophiya Dunkley (12) and Katherine Brunt (7) will resume England's innings on Thursday.

India are playing their first Test in nearly seven years.

Brief Scores: England Women 1st innings: 269 for 6 in 92 overs. (H Knight 95, T Beaumont 66; Sneh Rana 3/77, Deepti Sharma 2/50).

