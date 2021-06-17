Dunkley, tailenders frustrate India Women, England take lunch at 357/8

Debutant Sophia Dunkley hit a resolute unbeaten half-century to lead England Women to a position of strength in the one-off Test against India Women, who were left frustrated after an early breakthrough on day two, here on Thursday. Dunkley (66 batting) joined forces with Sophie Ecclestone (17) for a 56-run stand for the eighth wicket that helped England go into lunch at a strong 357 for eight after resuming at 269 for six.

England innings is yet to conclude but the total is already the highest Test score against India.

Dunkley is still there and had added another 34 runs for the ninth wicket with Anya Shrubsole (16 not out). England lost overnight batter Katherine Brunt, who was trapped by veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami in the 12th ball of the day. With that wicket, at 38 years and 204 days, Goswami became the oldest India player to get a Test wicket since Sachin Tendulkar in his penultimate Test. She also became the oldest India pacer to get a Test wicket since Lala Amarnath in 1952.

It remained a short-lived joy for the Indians as Dunkley and Ecclestone dug their heels in to test the patience of the visitors.

Dunkley stood out with her footwork and strokes on the off-side while Ecclestone was comfortable on both front and back-foot.

Dunkley completed after maiden Test fifty soon after getting an umpire's decision overturned. She was adjudged leg before off the bowling of Sneh Rana when she was on 46. She got to her fifty with a couple off Rana.

Everything seemed to be going in favour of the hosts as the umpire adjudged Ecclestone lbw off Deepti Sharma but the England batter reviewed the call and got the decision overturned.

But a ball later, Ecclestone played uppishly and the ball went straight to mid-on fielder Shikha Pandey.

