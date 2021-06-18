Left Menu

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana on Friday said that the conditions were still good for batting and with talented batter Shafali Verma going strong, her side were in a good position in the one-off Test against England here.India were 83 for 1 at stumps on the rain-interrupted third and penultimate day after following on, still trailing by 82 runs overall with nine second innings wickets in hand.

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:49 IST
We are still in good position: Mandhana
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana on Friday said that the conditions were still good for batting and with talented batter Shafali Verma going strong, her side ''were in a good position'' in the one-off Test against England here.

India were 83 for 1 at stumps on the rain-interrupted third and penultimate day after following on, still trailing by 82 runs overall with nine second innings wickets in hand.

''I think the conditions changed slightly, it was just windy. It wasn't swinging that much. It was good conditions to bat on though the conditions were cloudy and overcast,'' Mandhana said in a virtual media conference. ''I think Shafali and Deepti are putting on a good partnership and at the end of the day we were in a good position,'' she added.

Verma and Deepti were batting on 55 and 18 respectively when the final session was washed out by rain. Mandhana scored just 8 runs in the second innings after a 78 in the first.

''I gave away my wicket though it was not such great a ball. I am disappointed. Would have loved to have stayed there and come back fresh tomorrow to bat. I think that's what cricket is.'' Mandhana was all praise for young Shafali, who missed on a ton in the first innings by just 4 runs, saying it was impressive to watch her bat and the maturity she showed.

''I think we are very similar to keep things simple. The way she changed her game and the maturity she showed. It is very positive for Indian cricket going forward. I hope she keeps going the way she is.'' Asked about the discussion in the team after being asked to follow on, she said ''I think the transition was pretty quick. We just had 10-15 minutes before we went into bat. ''We did not bat that great in the first innings and the talk was that we have to make up for it in the second innings.'' PTI SS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

