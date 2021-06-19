Left Menu

Golf-British Open to welcome up to 32,000 fans per day - R&A

The British Open will be able to accommodate up to 32,000 fans per day at Royal St George's, organisers the Royal and Ancient (R&A) said on Saturday after discussions with the government and public health authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:45 IST
Golf-British Open to welcome up to 32,000 fans per day - R&A
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Open will be able to accommodate up to 32,000 fans per day at Royal St George's, organizers the Royal and Ancient (R&A) said on Saturday after discussions with the government and public health authorities. The 149th Open, canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place July 15-18 and fans will be allowed despite the government's announcement that it is delaying the next planned easing of its restrictions.

"We are pleased to now be able to proceed with our plans for having a significant attendance at this year's championship," Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, said in a statement. "These fans will play a huge role in creating a very special atmosphere as the world's best players compete for the Claret Jug and we look forward to welcoming them to Royal St George's.

"I would like to acknowledge the support and understanding we have received from the government and public health authorities, fans, players, our patrons, and partners, as we have worked through this extremely challenging process."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021