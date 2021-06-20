Left Menu

Pujara could have rotated strike better: Steyn

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 20-06-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 13:20 IST
Pujara could have rotated strike better: Steyn
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn believes India batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara could have rotated the strike better during the second day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Pujara's strike rate has been a constant subject of debate for some time now and the India No. 3 did his stats no good on Saturday, scoring 8 off 54 balls.

He took 36 balls to get off the mark and was eventually trapped in front of the wicket by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

''...I'm sure if he (Pujara) looked back and looked at the sample of video analysis, he would find that there are deliveries there where he could have created the opportunity to maybe rotate a little bit more strike,'' Steyn said on ESPNCricinfo.

''I saw something come up and it was like 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 and then a wicket. I'm sure in all those 50 balls, he could have rotated the strike and just gotten that scoring to nudge on a little bit for himself and as well as his team.'' India ended the second day on 146 for 3 with skipper Virat Kohli (44 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) at the crease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021