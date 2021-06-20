Scoreboard WTC Final: Day 3 (India Innings)
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scoreboard on the third day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings: (Overnight 146/3) Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34 Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8 Virat Kohli lbw b Jamieson 44 Ajinkya Rahane c Latham b Wagner 49 Rishabh Pant c Latham b Jamieson 4 Ravindra Jadeja c Latham b Southee 15 Ravichandran Ashwin c Lathgam b Southee 22 Ishant Sharma c Taylor b Jamieson 4 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Jamieson 0 Mohammed Shami not out 4 Extras: (LB-3 NB-2) 5 Total: (all out in 92.1 overs) 217 Fall of Wickets: 1-62, 2-63, 3-88, 4-149, 5-156, 6-182, 7-205, 8-213, 9-213. Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-64-1, Trent Boult 21.1-4-47-2, Kyle Jamieson 22-12-31-5, Colin de Grandhomme 12-6-32-0, Neil Wagner 15-5-40-2. More PTI AT AT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Brazil approves imports of Russia's Sputnik V, India's Covaxin vaccines
US lawmakers hail move to send Covid vaccines to India, other countries
Indian govt's schizophrenia led to COVID ravages: Amartya Sen
India posts daily rise of 120,529 new COVID-19 cases
India's renewable energy capacity has risen 250% in 6-7 yrs; India now in top five nations with largest installed capacity: PM.