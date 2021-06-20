Left Menu

IND W v ENG W: Every minute of representing country in Test was worth it, says Mandhana

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana on Sunday said that every moment of representing the country in the longest format of the game was worth it.

ANI | Bristol | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:19 IST
IND W v ENG W: Every minute of representing country in Test was worth it, says Mandhana
India opening batter Smriti Mandhana (Photo/ Smriti Mandhana Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana on Sunday said that every moment of representing the country in the longest format of the game was worth it. India women played a one-off Test against England this week and after fighting performances by Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia, the Mithali Raj-led side was able to walk away with a draw.

"A very special and emotional moment to represent India in white and every minute has been worth it! A huge shoutout to the striking performances by our girls on their debuts- we're all so proud of you," tweeted Mandhana. In the match, Mandhana returned with scores of 78 and 8. In the first innings, she was involved in a 167-run opening stand with Shafali Verma.

Sneh Rana played a gritty knock of 80 runs in the second innings of the one-off Test as India women were able to walk away with a draw against England here at the County Ground, Bristol. At one stage, India women found themselves at 199/7, but the lower-order scripted a memorable fightback and Rana led the charge and with her gritty knock, the Indian side walked away with a draw. England did not even come out to bat in the second innings.

Deepti Sharma also played an innings of 54 in the second innings and the Mithali Raj-led side was able to walk away with a memorable result. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021