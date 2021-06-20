IND W v ENG W: Every minute of representing country in Test was worth it, says Mandhana
India opening batter Smriti Mandhana on Sunday said that every moment of representing the country in the longest format of the game was worth it.
India opening batter Smriti Mandhana on Sunday said that every moment of representing the country in the longest format of the game was worth it. India women played a one-off Test against England this week and after fighting performances by Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia, the Mithali Raj-led side was able to walk away with a draw.
"A very special and emotional moment to represent India in white and every minute has been worth it! A huge shoutout to the striking performances by our girls on their debuts- we're all so proud of you," tweeted Mandhana. In the match, Mandhana returned with scores of 78 and 8. In the first innings, she was involved in a 167-run opening stand with Shafali Verma.
Sneh Rana played a gritty knock of 80 runs in the second innings of the one-off Test as India women were able to walk away with a draw against England here at the County Ground, Bristol. At one stage, India women found themselves at 199/7, but the lower-order scripted a memorable fightback and Rana led the charge and with her gritty knock, the Indian side walked away with a draw. England did not even come out to bat in the second innings.
Deepti Sharma also played an innings of 54 in the second innings and the Mithali Raj-led side was able to walk away with a memorable result. (ANI)
