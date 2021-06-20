Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, June 20

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NBA NBA playoff coverage Sunday:

G1: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. G7: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul out for Game 1 of Western finals The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns each will be

without one of their stars when they meet Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-LAC-LEONARD-PAUL, Field Level Media - -

Report: Spencer Dinwiddie to decline player option Nets' Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will forgo a

$12.3 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent ahead of next season, according to ESPN.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-DINWIDDIE, Field Level Media - -

76ers' Joel Embiid fined $35,000 for skirmish with Hawks The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid $35,000

for his part in an on-court altercation with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference

semifinals series. BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-ATL-EMBIID-FINE, Field Level Media

- - - - MLB

Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)| Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis at Atlanta (G1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta (G2), 7:08 p.m. - -

Nationals select contract of OF Gerardo Parra from Triple-A The Washington Nationals selected the contract of outfielder

Gerardo Parra on Sunday and optioned infielder Luis Garcia to Triple-A Rochester following Saturday night's game.

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-PARRA, Field Level Media Broken wrist sidelines Diamondbacks C Carson Kelly

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost catcher Carson Kelly to a fractured right wrist, adding to the woes of the worst team

in the majors. BASEBALL-MLB-ARI-KELLY, Field Level Media

- - Royals place C Cam Gallagher (shoulder) on 10-day IL

The Kansas City Royals placed catcher Cam Gallagher on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with right shoulder

impingement syndrome. BASEBALL-MLB-KC-GALLAGHER, Field Level Media

- - Blue Jays activate OF Teoscar Hernandez off paternity list

The Toronto Blue Jays activated outfielder Teoscar Hernandez off the paternity list on Sunday before their game against

the host Baltimore Orioles. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-HERNANDEZ, Field Level Media

- - Pirates place LHP Sam Howard (knee) on 10-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed left-hander Sam Howard on the 10-day injured list on Sunday due to right knee tendinitis.

BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-HOWARD, Field Level Media - -

Mets purchase contract of RHP Jerad Eickhoff from Triple-A The New York Mets purchased the contract of right-hander

Jerad Eickhoff from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-EICKHOFF, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL

Coverage of Sunday playoff games (All times Eastern) G4: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Reports: G Robin Lehner to start Game 4 for Vegas Robin Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at the Vegas

Golden Knights' morning skate on Sunday, an indication he will start Game 4 of the NHL semifinals against the Montreal

Canadiens on Sunday, multiple outlets reported. HOCKEY-NHL-VGK-LEHNER-FLEURY, Field Level Media

- - - - WNBA

Sunday game coverage: New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Three golfers have the upper hand heading to the final round

of the U.S. Open on Sunday. GOLF-PGA-USOPEN, Field Level Media

- - Sidebar coverage on merit

News and notes from Torrey Pines. GOLF-PGA-USOPEN, Field Level Media

Meijer LPGA Classic - - - -

TENNIS ATP/WTA roundup

Roundup coverage of ATP and WTA events. TENNIS-ATP/WTA, Field Level Media

- - Canada's Milos Raonic (calf) pulls out of Wimbledon

Canadian Milos Raonic withdrew from Wimbledon, citing a calf injury.

TENNIS-ATP-RAONIC, Field Level Media - - - -

SOCCER Game coverage Sunday:

Philadelphia at Atlanta United, 2 p.m. - - - -

NCAA BASEBALL College World Series

Virginia vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m. Texas vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m.

- - - - AUTO RACING

IndyCar -- Rev Group Grand Prix, Noon NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

- - - - ESPORTS

Event coverage: Rocket League Championship Series Season X - European

Championship Dota -- ESL One Summer

CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2021 Rocket League Championship Series Season X - North American

Champ. Call of Duty League -- Stage 4 Major,

LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America)

