Athletics-Meet Thunder and Saint Leo, sprint king Bolt's newborn twin sons

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has announced the birth of his twin sons Thunder and Saint Leo. Bolt shared the news on social media on Father's Day with a photo of the newborns, partner Kasi Bennett and daughter Olympia Lightning who was born in May last year.

The 34-year-old sprinter, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m, added lightning bolt emojis next to each of his children's names. The choice of the children's names took social media by storm.

Advertisement

"Listen, when your name is Bolt and you're the fastest man alive, the universe is telling you to do all the cool things with the baby names," wrote a Twitter user. An 11-time world champion, Bolt retired after the 2017 World Championships in London where he suffered a hamstring injury in the final race of his career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)