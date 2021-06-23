Left Menu

International Olympic Day: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets state's Olympic medalists

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met the state Olympic medalists on the occasion of International Olympic Day on Wednesday as he announced that sportspersons who have won medals in international games will be given jobs in the sports department so that new players can be encouraged by their experiences.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met the state Olympic medalists on the occasion of International Olympic Day on Wednesday as he announced that sportspersons who have won medals in international games will be given jobs in the sports department so that new players can be encouraged by their experiences. Haryana's Sports Minister Sardar Sandeep Singh who himself is an Olympian was also present on the occasion with the Chief Minister and interacted with the Olympic medal winners.

The Chief Minister added: "After the medal-winning players are placed in the sports department, they would be sent on deputation as per the requirement to increase the sports activities in other departments besides the education department. If a good player becomes a coach, sports can be promoted to many young players that will get a lot of benefits from this." With athletes Vijender Singh, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sushil Kumar, and Sakshi Malik winning medals in boxing and freestyle wrestling respectively, Haryana has produced the most number of Olympic medalists in India's Olympic history.

The Chief Minister said: "The government has made an excellent policy to promote sports in the state. Under this, along with 3 percent reservation, medal-wise jobs are being provided to the players. Apart from this, infrastructure is being increased along with refurbishment of sports stadiums to increase sports activities." Haryana will also host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

"Khelo India will give opportunities to the young generation to move forward and Sports Department has taken a good decision to plant saplings on International Olympic Day," CM Manohar Lal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

