Eng vs Pak: Visitors to play two 50-over intra-squad practice games ahead of first ODI

The Pakistan squad for the England and West Indies series will travel to Birmingham on Friday via Abu Dhabi on a chartered flight.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:51 IST
Pakistan cricket team players.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan squad for the England and West Indies series will travel to Birmingham on Friday via Abu Dhabi on a chartered flight. The touring party is slated to play three ODIs and as many T20I matches against England and five T20Is and two Test matches against the West Indies.

Pakistan squad will also play two 50-over intra-squad practice matches and will head to Cardiff on July 6 where the first ODI will be played on July 8. "Pakistan men's national cricket team will travel to Birmingham on Friday, 25 June, via Abu Dhabi on a chartered flight," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Thursday.

"After reaching Birmingham, the team will be transported to Derby, where the side will spend three days in room isolation before resuming their training sessions from Monday, 28 June," it added. On completion of the three-match ODI series against England, the members of the ODI squad will travel back to Pakistan on July 15.

The national men's cricket team will travel to West Indies on July 21, where they will be joined by the Test players on July 26 from Pakistan. The five T20I match series between both sides will be played from July 27 to August 3 after which the T20I players will travel back to Pakistan.

The Pakistan squad will travel back home on the eve of August 25 from West Indies after featuring in the two-Test match series to be played at Sabina Park, Kingston from August 12 to August 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

