Soccer-Late goal gives Palmeiras 2-1 win over Internacional

Deyverson put Palmeiras ahead after nine minutes but Edenilson equalised after 63 minutes from the penalty spot. Benjamin Kuscevic was shown a red card for Palmeiras for the foul but the home side charged upfield in the dying minutes to take all three points on the counter attack. Internacional are in 13th.

Reuters | Porto Alegre | Updated: 01-07-2021 05:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 05:41 IST
Danilo scored with two minutes on the clock to give 10-man Palmeiras a 2-1 win over Internacional in Brazil’s Serie A on Wednesday. Deyverson put Palmeiras ahead after nine minutes but Edenilson equalised after 63 minutes from the penalty spot.

Benjamin Kuscevic was shown a red card for Palmeiras for the foul but the home side charged upfield in the dying minutes to take all three points on the counter attack. The result means Palmeiras sit in third place in the 20-team league one point behind leaders Bragantino. Internacional are in 13th.

