Left Menu

BAI recommends Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth's name for Khel Ratna Award

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has recommended the names of Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:13 IST
BAI recommends Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth's name for Khel Ratna Award
Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Nitin Srivastava The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has recommended the names of Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

For Arjuna Award, BAI has put forward the names of HS Prannoy, Pranav Jerry Chopra, and Sameer Verma. "This time we have given two names (Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth) for the Khel Ratna award and for Arjuna Award, we have recommended HS Prannoy, Pranav Jerry Chopra and Sameer Verma," sources within BAI told ANI.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier decided to extend the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021. Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was June 21. The nominations/applications from the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities/ universities were invited for the award and they were to be e-mailed as per an official statement from the ministry.

Manika Batra, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal, and Mariyappan Phangavelu were awarded the Khel Ratna Award last year and it was the first time that five athletes received the honour in the same year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
4
Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid-February; Putin, in COVID-19 vaccine push, says he got Sputnik V shot and more

Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021